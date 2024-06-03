Sands Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596,258 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of HDFC Bank worth $174,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,441,000 after purchasing an additional 723,106 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,738,000 after buying an additional 76,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,561,000 after acquiring an additional 410,884 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,166,000 after acquiring an additional 146,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,771,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 160,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, hitting $60.53. 1,413,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

