Sands Capital Management LLC Has $74.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,851 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $74,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Ferrari by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Ferrari by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,840,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.7 %

RACE traded down $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $407.93. 64,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,081. Ferrari has a one year low of $285.02 and a one year high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.06.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

