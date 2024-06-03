Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 48,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 495,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,007,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,161,000 after purchasing an additional 174,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

BATS INDA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.01. 7,364,676 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

