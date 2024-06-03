Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 16,473 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,473 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $705,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $38,520,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,553 shares of company stock valued at $351,962,991. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $8.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $475.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,705,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,145,385. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $481.07 and a 200-day moving average of $431.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.88 and a 52 week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

