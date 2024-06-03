Sapphire 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,403.36 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and $2,403.36 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.33 or 0.05457861 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00051509 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,771,258,798 coins and its circulating supply is 1,750,823,775 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.