Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $129.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $146.68. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,679 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,549 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.