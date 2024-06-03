Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $134.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.75. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $96.78 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

