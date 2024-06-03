Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.000-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $15.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.60.

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

