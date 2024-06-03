Scotiabank Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$129.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$129.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$132.78.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$102.67 and a 1 year high of C$133.95. The firm has a market cap of C$88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$125.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.