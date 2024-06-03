Scotiabank Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $135.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03. Elastic has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,822,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 82.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,847,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,153,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

