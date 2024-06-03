Scotiabank Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $135.00

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03. Elastic has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,822,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 82.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,847,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,153,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.