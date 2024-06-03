Scotiabank Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $250.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $225.25 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $902,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.