Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Trading Down 4.7%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $66.44. 147,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 757,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.69.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 9.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 117,314 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 126.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

