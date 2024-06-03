Seldon Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in NU by 401.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 915,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NU by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,904 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NU by 39.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 314,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NU by 1,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Finally, Washington University raised its stake in shares of NU by 21.9% in the third quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,672,000 after buying an additional 2,841,291 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NU traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. 30,546,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,575,990. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

