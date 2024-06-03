Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIHS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. 19,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

