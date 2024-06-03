Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Senmiao Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIHS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. 19,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.05.
Senmiao Technology Company Profile
