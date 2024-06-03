Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.68. 206,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

