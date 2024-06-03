Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 1.9% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,130,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,151,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,327,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,571,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

