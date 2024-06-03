Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.86 and last traded at $59.01. Approximately 2,532,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,334,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shopify Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

