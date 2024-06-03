Short Interest in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Drops By 5.7%

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FEAM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. 148,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,852. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FEAM

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEAM. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.