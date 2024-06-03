Short Interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rises By 5.4%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 913,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,704.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,357 shares of company stock valued at $594,963. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $260,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 209,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,836. The firm has a market cap of $826.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

