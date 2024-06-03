Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Declines By 5.9%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.54. 324,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,785. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.54. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.90.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

