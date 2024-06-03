Short Interest in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Increases By 5.6%

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 626,431 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 403,062 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 343,772 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 281,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLCO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

