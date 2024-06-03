Short Interest in Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Drops By 12.6%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Down 13.3 %
BITGF stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.87.
About Biotage AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Biotage AB (publ)
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.