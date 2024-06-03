Short Interest in Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Drops By 12.6%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Down 13.3 %

BITGF stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

