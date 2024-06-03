Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Decreases By 6.2%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. 4,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BYFC

About Broadway Financial

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.