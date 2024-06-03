Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Declines By 9.4%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bullfrog AI Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BFRG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,555. Bullfrog AI has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

In other news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 43,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $128,737.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,676.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned 0.68% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bullfrog AI

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.