Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Grows By 5.3%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 522,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 273,630 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,709,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Burtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

