Short Interest in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Rises By 8.3%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 438,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In related news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $45,961.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,602.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CCB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 72,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. Coastal Financial has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $603.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.11). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Coastal Financial from $57.50 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coastal Financial

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.