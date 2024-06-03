Short Interest in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Grows By 10.7%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 220,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CDRO

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Down 0.7 %

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.45. 26,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,702. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.