Short Interest in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Grows By 10.7%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 220,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.
