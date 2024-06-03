Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Decreases By 22.6%

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLTY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,422. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLTY. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $206,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

