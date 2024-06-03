Short Interest in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Declines By 5.6%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after acquiring an additional 541,700 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after buying an additional 1,773,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,569,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,256,000 after buying an additional 319,960 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Bank of America upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,409. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

