Short Interest in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Increases By 11.3%

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 5,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 481.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 153,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 127,320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,468 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in D.R. Horton by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,541,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $148.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average is $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

