Short Interest in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Grows By 10.9%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 243,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 98.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DSGR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of DSGR stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $32.06. 70,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

