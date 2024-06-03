Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Grows By 10.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,269,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 159,324 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

