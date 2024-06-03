Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Grows By 10.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $18.62.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.