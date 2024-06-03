Short Interest in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Decreases By 13.1%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 657,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Insider Activity at Enhabit

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 160,776 shares in the last quarter.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of Enhabit stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $8.92. 348,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

