Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Expands By 6.4%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,500 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 559,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Enservco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. 56,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enservco in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

