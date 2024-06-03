Short Interest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Declines By 8.1%

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,899,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after buying an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after buying an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,107,000 after buying an additional 186,940 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.41. 81,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

