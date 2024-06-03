Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Expands By 6.0%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,369,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 5,064,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 571.2 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Down 4.2 %

FIBRA Prologis stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

