Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Expands By 6.0%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,369,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 5,064,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 571.2 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Down 4.2 %
FIBRA Prologis stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
