Short Interest in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Increases By 10.5%

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTGS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.79. 104,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,775. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0209 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 291,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 57,592 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,892,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

