Short Interest in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Increases By 10.5%

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTGS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.79. 104,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,775. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0209 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
Featured Stories
