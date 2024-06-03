Short Interest in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Increases By 9.7%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.7% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,711,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,783,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.53.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.62 on Monday, reaching $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,660. Five Below has a twelve month low of $128.64 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.84.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

