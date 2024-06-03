Short Interest in Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Declines By 10.0%

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,456,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 8,287,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,242.7 days.

Fortescue Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUMF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104. Fortescue has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

