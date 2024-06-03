Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Decreases By 5.4%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.45. 305,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 732.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $132.84.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,192 shares of company stock worth $1,307,811. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Freshpet by 199.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $4,857,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $811,000.

FRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

