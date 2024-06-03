Short Interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Drops By 7.0%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 34,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $31.03. 621,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,784. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

