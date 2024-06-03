Short Interest in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expands By 6.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 64,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GME. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GameStop

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE GME traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,465,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,381,429. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,446.72 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in GameStop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.