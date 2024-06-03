Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Declines By 12.8%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

GYRO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.93. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul L. Lamb sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $34,900.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,328 shares in the company, valued at $889,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GYRO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Gyrodyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Gyrodyne by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Gyrodyne by 47.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its position in Gyrodyne by 119.9% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,659 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

