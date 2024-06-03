Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Declines By 12.8%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
GYRO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.93. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In related news, Director Paul L. Lamb sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $34,900.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,328 shares in the company, valued at $889,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.
