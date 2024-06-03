Short Interest in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Drops By 8.0%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 978,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCI Group

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

In other HCI Group news, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,517,268.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,531.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,517,268.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,531.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,102 shares of company stock valued at $13,198,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $95.78. 19,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,949. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $121.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

