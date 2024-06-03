Short Interest in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Drops By 5.4%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 0.6 %

Helen of Troy stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.52. The stock had a trading volume of 112,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

