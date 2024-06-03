Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Rises By 10.7%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 7,260,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. 2,156,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,525. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 913.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,949 shares of company stock valued at $717,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.