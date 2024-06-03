Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Rises By 20.5%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.
Investor AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS IVSBF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.
About Investor AB (publ)
