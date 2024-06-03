Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Rises By 20.5%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS IVSBF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

