Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Expands By 20.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Kingspan Group Price Performance
KGSPY stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $99.85.
Kingspan Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.1902 dividend. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
About Kingspan Group
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingspan Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.