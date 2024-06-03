Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Expands By 20.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

KGSPY stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.1902 dividend. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

