Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Declines By 24.2%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.8 days.
Martinrea International Price Performance
MRETF stock remained flat at $8.91 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $11.30.
About Martinrea International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.