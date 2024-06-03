Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Declines By 24.2%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.8 days.

MRETF stock remained flat at $8.91 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

