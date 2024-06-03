Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Decreases By 23.3%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

JMM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 10,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

